COVID-19: Armenia reports 1094 new cases, 743 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 1094 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 189540, the ministry of healthcare said today.

743 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 170903.

16 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3450.

5753 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 14306

The number of people who had been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease stands at 881 (5 new cases).