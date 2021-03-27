European Stocks up - 26-03-21

MOSCOW, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 26 March:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.87% to 14748.94 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.61% to 5988.81 points, British FTSE is up by 0.99% to 6740.59 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 2.31% to 1449.85 points.