European Stocks up - 26-03-21
MOSCOW, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 26 March:
The value of German DAX is up by 0.87% to 14748.94 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.61% to 5988.81 points, British FTSE is up by 0.99% to 6740.59 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 2.31% to 1449.85 points.
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1094 new cases, 743 recoveries in one day
- 10:46 European Stocks up - 26-03-21
- 10:46 US stocks up - 26-03-21
- 10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-03-21
- 10:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-03-21
- 10:44 Oil Prices Up - 26-03-21
- 03.26-21:03 ''Media Defense'' files case to ECHR over bombing of journalists in Artsakh by Azerbaijani forces
- 03.26-20:14 Armenian FM, Artsakh's parliament President condemn destroying cultural heritage by Azerbaijan
- 03.26-19:52 Pashinyan, Putin discuss NK issue, energy issues and fight against COVID-19
- 03.26-19:12 Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Lithuania discuss defense cooperation
- 03.26-19:10 Prosecutor's office to express position after familiarizing with Constitutional Court's act
- 03.26-19:00 Online exhibition of Chinese Embassy entitled ‘’Better life, Dream come true’’ opens in Armenia
- 03.26-18:06 Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated
- 03.26-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-03-21
- 03.26-17:35 Asian Stocks - 26-03-21
- 03.26-16:29 ‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA
- 03.26-16:23 Supply of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia approaches the practical stage, Ambassador says
- 03.26-16:19 Artsakh Speaker of Parliament meets with Armenia’s Foreign Minister in Yerevan
- 03.26-16:15 Russian Ambassador hopes upcoming elections in Armenia will contribute to public unity
- 03.26-16:01 Turkish court sentences ex-police chiefs to life imprisonment over Hrant Dink murder
- 03.26-15:55 POW issue raised during 11th meeting of Armenia-EU Human Rights Dialogue
- 03.26-15:40 Russia does everything possible for quickly solving POW issue – Ambassador
- 03.26-14:48 Artsakh confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 03.26-14:42 Former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh hold meeting
- 03.26-12:40 Discussions with Venice Commission continue – lawmaker on electoral code amendments
14:45, 03.22.2021
Viewed 2722 times Evolution to open broadcasting studio in Yerevan, Armenia
15:15, 03.20.2021
Viewed 2654 times Karabakh conflict is not solved – PM Pashinyan
15:57, 03.20.2021
Viewed 2247 times Opening of regional communications beneficial for Armenia and Azerbaijan - Pashinyan
13:07, 03.20.2021
Viewed 2039 times 37 US Senators call on President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
14:35, 03.20.2021
Viewed 1630 times Armenia ready to make efforts for dignified peace in region: FM addresses message on Francophonie Day