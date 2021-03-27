LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 March:

The price of aluminum stood at $2235.50, copper price stood at $8780.50, lead price stood at $1932.00, nickel price stood at $16012.00, tin price stood at $25310.00, zinc price stood at $2772.00, molybdenum price is down by 1.80% to $24030.00, cobalt price is down by 0.48% to $52250.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.