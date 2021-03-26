Armenian FM, Artsakh's parliament President condemn destroying cultural heritage by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian met with the President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan on March 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation and regular interactions between respective state bodies of Armenia and Artsakh, which gives an opportunity to make a detailed reference to the issues needing urgent solution.

The key topics of the meeting were the establishment of regional stability, the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the solution of problems facing the Armenians of Artsakh. Speaking about the issue of preserving the historical-cultural values in those territories of Artsakh that have passed under Azerbaijani control, the sides strongly condemned the Azerbaijani policy of deliberate targeting and demolishment of places of worship and Armenian cultural heritage. The sides emphasized the importance of intervention of the international community and taking practical steps for the preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural monuments.