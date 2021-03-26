Pashinyan, Putin discuss NK issue, energy issues and fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Kremlin said.

''Discussing the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, it was recorded with satisfaction that the regional situation has stabilized and remain calm in general. The sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on the energy sphere and fight against coronavirus'', reads the statement.

It's mentioned that the phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.