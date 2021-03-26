Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Lithuania discuss defense cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Lithuania discuss defense cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received on March 26 Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia  Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, issues related to defense cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania were discussed during the meeting. The sides emphasized the necessity of ensuring the dynamic development of the cooperaton established in 2002.

The sides also discussed a broad scope of issues related to the regional security environment, presented the existing challenges and their views on expected regional developments.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration