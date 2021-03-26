Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Lithuania discuss defense cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received on March 26 Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, issues related to defense cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania were discussed during the meeting. The sides emphasized the necessity of ensuring the dynamic development of the cooperaton established in 2002.

The sides also discussed a broad scope of issues related to the regional security environment, presented the existing challenges and their views on expected regional developments.