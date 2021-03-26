Prosecutor's office to express position after familiarizing with Constitutional Court's act

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor's Office will express its position over the Constitutional Court decision on recognizing 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code of Armenia unconstitutional after receiving and thoroughly examining it, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional.

President of the Constitutional Court Armen Dilanyan has declared 300.1 article of the Criminal Code of Armenia invalid, contradicting Articles 78 and 79 of the Constitution. The decision is final and takes effect from the moment of publication.

Charges had been pressed against 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (overthrowing the constitutional order).