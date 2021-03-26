Online exhibition of Chinese Embassy entitled ‘’Better life, Dream come true’’ opens in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Chine in Armenia with information support of ARMENPRESS state news agency holds an online photo exhibition dedicated to the triumph over poverty in China.

President of China Xi Jinping recently had made an announcment over overcoming poverty.

The online photo exhibition entitled ''Aspiration for better life'' is presented in a website designed for it. The combination of more than a hundred photos and their captions show the path to overcoming poverty in China, its achievements, their interrelationship with the growth of the people's welfare. The visitors of the website will have the opportunity to learn about the measures taken for poverty overcoming and economic development in China in Armenian, Russian and English languages.

The website dedicated to overcoming poverty in China was officially launched on March 26. The visitors will get acquainted with the Chinese economic miracle.

The exhibition also has a Facebook page.

President of China Xi Jinping announced about overcoming poverty in China, noting that China has not only been able to ensure the economic development of the country, but successfully correlate it with the welfare of the people. During the last 8 years nearly 100 million Chinese citizens have been able to overcome extreme poverty. For achieving this goal, the Chinese Government has invested nearly 248 billion USD since 2013.