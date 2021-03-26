Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-03-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-03-21

YEREVAN, 26 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.81 drams to 529.49 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 624.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.98 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.98 drams to 730.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 160.82 drams to 29574.92 drams. Silver price down by 8.28 drams to 419.97 drams. Platinum price up by 13.58 drams to 19985.59 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration