Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-03-21

YEREVAN, 26 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.81 drams to 529.49 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 624.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.98 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.98 drams to 730.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 160.82 drams to 29574.92 drams. Silver price down by 8.28 drams to 419.97 drams. Platinum price up by 13.58 drams to 19985.59 drams.