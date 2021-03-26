‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the “justifications” made by the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and Foreign Ministry, regarding the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church.

Armenpress presents the MFA spokesperson’s comment:

Question: The Presidential Administration and the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued “justifications” regarding the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church. How would you comment on that?

Answer: The Azerbaijani side confirmed the deliberate and pre-planned nature of the full destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church in Mekhakavan (Jebrail), which was carried out by the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities.

All attempts of the Azerbaijani side to justify the barbaric destruction of the place of worship are concerning and deplorable.

It is noteworthy, that at the same time the Azerbaijani side is keeping a dead silence over the accusations and facts on the destruction of the more than 200-years-old Church of St. Hovhannes Mkrtich (Kanach Zham) in Shushi, Republic of Artsakh, probably unable to find any “justification” for this barbarism, even an imaginary one.

Once again we emphasize that the international community, and first of all the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Co-Chair countries, UNESCO must immediately intervene to preserve the Armenian historical-cultural heritage”.