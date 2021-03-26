Supply of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia approaches the practical stage, Ambassador says

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin hopes that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will soon be delivered to Armenia.

During a meeting with the reporters today the Ambassador said very active works are being carried out on this direction.

“It is approaching the practical implementation stage. I hope it would be possible to conduct the deliveries very soon. In any case, as an Embassy we are assisting it with all possible means”, he said.

As for the possibilities of producing the vaccine in Armenia, the Ambassador said Armenia’s ministry of health and the Russian investors are cooperating over this matter.

“I do not have concrete information about that, but I know that this topic is under very active discussions and I hope the vaccine will be delivered to Armenia very soon”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan