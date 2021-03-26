Artsakh Speaker of Parliament meets with Armenia’s Foreign Minister in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, who is in Armenia on a working visit, met on March 26 with Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian in Yerevan, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

The post-war economic, humanitarian and other problems in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting. The officials also discussed the ongoing actions for returning the Armenian prisoners of war and hostages from Azerbaijan.

Both sides condemned the destruction of Armenian religious and historical-cultural sites by Azerbaijan.

Coming to the ongoing domestic political developments in Armenia, Speaker Tovmasyan said: “Early elections, perhaps, are the best option for any state which is facing a crisis situation. The situation in Armenia itself requires snap parliamentary elections. If you want to have secure Artsakh, we must have sustainable Armenia and strong Artsakh”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan