Russian Ambassador hopes upcoming elections in Armenia will contribute to public unity

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia are the country’s internal affairs. Of course, Russia is following very closely the ongoing developments in the country, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters today.

“We hope all these processes will contribute to the public’s unity and the solution of the problems facing the society”, the Ambassador said.

As for the communication with the political forces in Armenia, he said these talks have not ended and will continue. “We do not hide them, there are reports about that in the media. Of course, there is no reason for me to refuse from this practice. This is one of the functions of an ambassador, a diplomat to be in touch with the country’s public and political representatives”, he said.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan