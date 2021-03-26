POW issue raised during 11th meeting of Armenia-EU Human Rights Dialogue

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. On March 25, the 11th Meeting of the Armenia-EU Human Rights Dialogue co-chaired by Avet Adonts, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, was held via VTC. Among the participants were the representatives of the number of Government agencies and the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

A broad range of human rights-related issues, as well as the judicial reforms, anti-discrimination policy, working rights, electoral reforms were discussed during the session.

Armenian side has informed the EU counterparts about grave consequences of the Azerbaijani large-scale military aggression against Artsakh, unleashed with the direct support of Turkey. It was underlined that Azerbaijan, in violation of the international humanitarian law, continues keeping Armenian civilians and prisoners of war as hostages and blocking the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh through the Lachin corridor. Armenian side brought to the attention of the EU colleagues the fact of non-compliance of Azerbaijan with the interim measures of the European Court of Human Rights.