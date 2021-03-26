Russia does everything possible for quickly solving POW issue – Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The return of the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh conflict is one of the priority directions of the Russian leadership, and everything possible is being done for quickly solving this issue, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, commenting on the upcoming talks of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

“Works are underway on this direction, and some progress is being achieved. I am sure that everything will be done for this issue to be solved as quickly as possible. You know our position, the “all for all” format is a more logical approach. Everything possible is being done, that issue will be discussed during the talks”, the Ambassador said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 2 on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan