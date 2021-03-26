Discussions with Venice Commission continue – lawmaker on electoral code amendments

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Hayk Konjoryan from the ruling My Step bloc says discussions are ongoing over the amendments to the Electoral Code, including discussions with the Venice Commission.

He said the amendments envisage not just changing the electoral system, but numerous other changes as well.

The amendments package, which is already submitted to the Venice Commission, includes the issue of thresholds, increasing financial transparency, and several other changes which will improve the electoral code, Konjoryan said. “And we are ready to realize this commitment. The decision on shifting to a simple proportional electoral system has been made. At this moment discussions continue, our discussions with the Venice Commission also continue,” he said.

The Venice Commission is expected to issue its opinion soon.

