Opposition BHK calls for signing new “military-political alliance” with Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party believes that given the current challenges it is time for Armenia to sign a new “military-political alliance” with Russia, the party’s lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan told reporters.

She also commented on the Artsakh parliament’s decision on making Russian an official language of the country.

“We must realize the delicacy of the situation. Armenian remains the state language there, while Russian becomes the second language. After the loss of 75% of Artsakh, let’s be honest, today Russia has an immeasurably big role also as the guarantor of Artsakh’s security,” she said.

Zohrabyan cited BHK leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s statement, saying: “Taking into consideration all the challenges that the region and namely Armenia are facing today, we believe that it is indeed the time to sign a new military-political alliance with Russia”.

