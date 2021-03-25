Artsakh’s President, Armenian FM exchange view on efforts to return Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian in Yerevan on March 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, during the meeting a detailed reference was made to the measures aimed at solving the humanitarian and social-economic problems caused by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh. In this context, the sides highlighted the smooth operation of international specialized institutions on the ground.

Discussing issues needing urgent solution, Arayik Harutyunyan and Ara Ayvazian exchanged views on the measures aimed at the repatriation of the Armenian war prisoners and civilian detainees, assessing Azerbaijan’s attempts to politicize that issue as inadmissible.

The sides emphasized the necessity for a final solution to Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and recognition of their rights for security for a fair solution of the conflict was emphasized.