Armenian PM, Iraqi Defense Minister discuss military-technical cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime MInister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Defense Minister of Iraq Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab on March 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the PM welcomed the visit of the Iraqi Defense Minister to Armenia, noting that Armenia views Iraq as a reliable partner based on firm historical-cultural ties. Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the great attention paid by the Iraqi Government to the local Armenian community.

According to Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab, the Government of Iraq is interested in further expansion of relations with Armenia. He highlighted the development of partnership and exchange of experience in the sphere of armed forces. In this context the sides discussed a number of issues related to the deepening of cooperation in military-technical and military-medical spheres, highlighting the signing of a relevant memorandum between the two defense ministries in Armenia.

PM Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government highly assesses the balanced position of Iraqi leadership on Nagorno Karabakh issue.

PM Pashinyan referred to the development of economic ties with Iraq, hoping that it will be possible to give a new impetus to the trade and economic relations based on the results of the session of the intergovernmental commission to take place this year.

Nikol Pashinyan and Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab also exchanged views on other issues of regional importance.