Demolishing church after war proves Baku’s genocidal policy – Human Rights Defender of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The demolishment of the Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Armenian Church in Artsakh's Mekhakavan village by Azerbaijanis following the war is another evidence that what happened with Armenians in Artsakh was ethnic cleansings and genocidal policy, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Tatoyan reminded that Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Armenian Church in Mekhakavan wasfully demolished following the September-November war, emphasizing that the demolishment of the church is confirmed by the publication of BBC World News (Nagorno-Karabakh: The mystery of the missing church).

''Back during the war the Azerbaijani servicemen had published a footage showing them cynically vandalizing the Armenian church.

The staff of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has translated and analyzed the footage, which overtly demonstrates religious hatred and their intention to demolish the Armenian church’’, reads the statement.

Arman Tatoyan said it’s obvious that the church has been demolished not during the war, but after it.

‘’The incident is another result of the policy of Armenophobia and religious hatred in Azerbaijan, a gross violation of internationally guaranteed religious freedom.

This is another evidence that what happened in Artsakh with Armenians was ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy'', the Human Rights Defender of Armenia emphasized.