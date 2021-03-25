PM Pashinyan holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Japan

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on March 25 Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada on March 25, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the works done by the Ambassador, noting ‘’With joint efforts we have been able to further deepen the Armenian-Japanese relations, which we greatly highlight and value. We hope that the existing dynamics will be preserved and further developed''. According to Nikol Pashinyan, there is a productive political dialogue between the two countries and Armenia is thankful to the Government of Armenia for providing technical assistance to Armenia in various spheres. Pashinyan wished success to Japan in organizing the Olympic games this summer.

Jun Yamada assessed his diplomatic mission in Armenia and the experience gained during that period as an honor. According to him, the Armenian and Japanese people have many value, spiritual-cultural similarities. Japan is ready to support the development of Armenia, strengthening of democracy and democratic values. For that goal the Japanese Government plans to provide technical assistance to Armenia for the organization of early parliamentary elections. The Japanese Ambassador said that he leaves Armenia with warm impressions and will continue to foster the strengthening of the Armenian-Japanese friendship during his future activities.

The PM thanked the Government of Japan for the readiness to provide technical assistance to Armenia for the organization of the early elections and said that the cooperation with international partners will contribute to the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the situation in Artsakh following the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and emphasized that the return of the Armenian POWs, preservation of Armenian histor9cal-cultural values in the territories of Artsakh that have passed under Azerbaijani control and the settlement of the conflict based on the right of self-determination continue to remain priorities for the Armenian sides.

The sides also exchanged views on the intensification of economic relations. Jun Yamada told PM Pashinyan that recently the Armenian wine occupied a leading position in a wine contest in Japan.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian Government will make efforts for expanding bilateral trade relations and for that the Armenian production continues achieving success in the Japanese market. Nikol Pashinyan wished Jun Yamada all the best, noting that he will continue to remain the friend of Armenia and the Armenian people.