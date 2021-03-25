Armenian FM, Iraqi Defense Minister highlight deepening of dialogue

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian met with Defense Minister of Iraq Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab on March 25, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Greeting the Iraqi delegation, Minister Ayvazian expressed satisfaction over the high level of the relations between Armenia and Iraq based on centuries-old friendship.

The interlocutors highlighted the importance of deepening military and security dialogue between the two countries, expressing conviction that the close cooperation in the mentioned sphere will have a positive impact on regional stability and peace.

The Ministers referred to a broad scope of regional security issues. FM Ayvazian drew the attention of his interlocutor on the direct involvement of Turkey in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, expressing concerns over the deployment of foreign mercenaries and terrorists in the conflict zone by Turkey. In this context, the sides highlighted the necessity of a close collaboration between Armenia and Iraq for fighting against terrorism in all possible formats.