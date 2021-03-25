Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-03-21

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 528.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.79 drams to 624.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.96 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.20 drams to 724.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 93.07 drams to 29414.1 drams. Silver price down by 6.93 drams to 428.25 drams. Platinum price down by 173.24 drams to 19972.01 drams.