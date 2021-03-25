Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

President Sarkissian meets with Heritage party board chair Raffi Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Heritage party Raffi Hovhannisyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as the ways of solving the domestic political crisis were discussed during the meeting.

