Russia reports 9,221 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia recorded 9,221 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,492,692, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In relative terms the growth rate stood at 0.2%.

Moscow confirmed 1,787 new coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 804 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 540 in the Moscow Region, 331 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 237 in the Rostov Region and 211 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 286,799 people are ill in Russia.