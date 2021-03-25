Pashinyan, Harutyunyan chair consultation discussing ongoing programs in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a consultation today with the participation of heads of responsible agencies of the Armenian government, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan delivered opening remarks at the meeting, stating in particular: “Dear President of the Republic of Artsakh, dear colleagues, today we have gathered to discuss our agenda in the socio-economic sector, cooperation issues, as well as the process and future of the programs which we are implementing today together with the government of Artsakh. I would like to remind that one of the most important points of the roadmap released by me on November 18 is the restoration of normal life in Artsakh. We must record that at the moment we have very tangible results, but of course, there is still a lot to do and it’s important for us to express our political determination and commitment to completely implement that work and talk not only about the restoration of normal life in Artsakh, but also about the future development, as well as implement concrete programs. Of course, the discussions during this period at different levels have not stopped, joint decisions have been made, and today we will sum up the results of the discussions held so far and will reach some agreements over our future plans”.

In his turn the President of Artsakh stated: “I want to welcome and thank Mr. Prime Minister for initiating this meeting. I want to thank also the Armenian government for the ongoing social programs in the post-war period. The results are tangible in a sense that nearly 120,000 citizens of Artsakh today live in Artsakh and it seems it has been possible to ensure everything what is needed for normal life”.

Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized that the key task at this stage is the house-building, adding that there are a lot of works to be done in this respect.

“I consider the house-building as our main task, and according to our plans, at least 5-5,58 thousand apartments should be constructed within 2.5-3 years. The second key task is the compensation of the damages caused, as many of our compatriots have suffered huge damages, and we need to make a decision together in terms of the compensation of these damages”, the President of Artsakh said.

