New Ambassador of Iceland presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Iceland to Armenia Arni Thor Sigurdsson (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished success to his mission.

Touching upon the opportunities of further deepening the bilateral relations, the officials agreed that there is a great potential for developing the mutual partnership. In this context they in particular outlined a number of fields for cooperation such as high and new technologies, energy, finance, banking, etc.

The Ambassador of Iceland expressed readiness for making all efforts to further develop the bilateral ties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan