Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Defense Minister of Iraq Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab has arrived in Armenia on an official visit on March 24, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The official welcoming ceremony for the Iraqi defense minister took place at the Armenian defense ministry on March 25. Thereafter, the Armenian and Iraqi defense ministers held a private meeting which was followed by an extended-format meeting.

The officials discussed the Armenia-Iraq cooperation prospects in the defense field, attached importance to the cooperation opportunities in a number of fields of mutual interest, such as exchange of experience, regular military-political consultations, defense cooperation.

Regional security-related issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the current situation caused by the recent military operations and the implementation process of agreements reached after the cessation of hostilities.

The Armenian and Iraqi defense ministers signed an agreement on cooperation plans between the two ministries in the defense field, outlining 13 sectors for cooperation. According to the document, a memorandum of understanding on the defense cooperation is also expected to be signed between the two defense ministries.

The Iraqi delegation also visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

