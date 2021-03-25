Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation transferred to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The final session of the US chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation was held on March 24 during which the US transferred the Forum’s 4-year chairmanship to Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On this occasion head of the Armenian Mission in the OSCE, Ambassador Armen Papikyan thanked the US chairmanship for the efforts made and for the cooperation. He stated that joint efforts, constructive engagement and dialogue are needed for ensuring peace and security in the OSCE responsibility zone.

Talking about Armenia’s chairmanship priorities at the Forum, the Ambassador highlighted arms control, regional security, cooperation with other organizations, trust-building measures and consistent implementation of the commitments and obligations of the OSCE military-political field.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan