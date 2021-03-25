Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Commission for UNESCO strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s destruction of the Armenian Church in the town of Mekhakavan which fell under Azerbaijani control after the war.

“Strongly condemn yet another act of cultural crime by Azerbaijan. As BBC found out Armenian church disappeared after Azerbaijani got control over it,” the Armenian National Commission for UNESCO tweeted, noting that before the Azeri authorities demolished the church the Azeri troops had vandalized it and posted videos online.

“Armenian monuments of Artsakh under Azerbaijani occupation are vandalized and destroyed in ISIS-style,” the Armenian National Commission for UNESCO added.

A BBC investigation led by correspondent Jonah Fisher proved that Azerbaijan destroyed the Armenian Church after the war.

