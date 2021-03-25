Armenian PM conveys congratulations to Greek counterpart

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and on my own behalf, I extend warmest congratulations and best wishes to the friendly people of Greece on the Independence Day of the Hellenic Republic and the 200th anniversary of liberation from the yoke of Ottoman Turkey.

Two centuries ago, the Greek people not only managed to withstand fatal challenges, but they also materialized the long-cherished dream of reinstated statehood.

Armenia highly appreciates the traditionally deep-rooted relations with fraternal Greece, which are underpinned by our two peoples’ shared values, close historical affinities and reciprocated sympathy. The challenges we faced over the past year came to reaffirm the importance of a continued multifaceted dialogue between our friendly nations.

I am convinced that the ongoing sincere and effective cooperation between our two countries will be further strengthened and expanded in the years to come.

I wish prosperity and wellbeing to you and to the brotherly people of Greece,” Nikol Pashinyan said in his congratulatory message.