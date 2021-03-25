Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Armenian parliament passes law prescribing life imprisonment for high treason, espionage

Armenian parliament passes law prescribing life imprisonment for high treason, espionage

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament passed a law on Thursday which prescribes 20 years to life imprisonment for high treason and espionage, replacing the current 15 and 20 years maximum sentence respectively.

The bill was submitted by the opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration