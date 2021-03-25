Armenian parliament passes law prescribing life imprisonment for high treason, espionage
YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament passed a law on Thursday which prescribes 20 years to life imprisonment for high treason and espionage, replacing the current 15 and 20 years maximum sentence respectively.
The bill was submitted by the opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
