Armenia’s daily coronavirus cases continue growing: 1257 new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. 1257 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 187,441, the ministry of healthcare reports.

242 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 169,727.

The death toll has risen to 3416 (18 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

5228 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 13,427.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 871 (6 new such cases).

