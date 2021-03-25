Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Serj Tankian and other celebrities join challenge urging Biden to recognize Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian have joined the challenge initiated by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) urging US President Joe Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

By accepting the challenge, the celebrities have shared the ANCA’s graphic “I Recognize The Armenian Genocide” to their Instagram story and tagged five accounts to repost this and take action.

American-Armenian rock musician, soloist of System of a Down Serj Tankian, famous producer Eric Esrailian have also joined the challenge.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan