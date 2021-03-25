Armenian President congratulates Greek counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the national day – the Independence Day and the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“The Greek people gained their independence through heroic struggle, long fight and sacrifice. Along that way there have been many manifestations of cooperation and joint fight of Armenian and Greek Christian nations under the Ottoman rule, based on millennia-old historical-cultural connections, common spiritual values and mutual sympathy.

Over the past decades Armenia and Greece have managed to develop firm inter-state relations and a bilateral sustainable agenda which involves active political dialogue and cooperation in various areas.

The viable Armenian community in Greece and the Greek community in Armenia which enjoys the love and respect of the Armenian people play a significant role in further intensifying the relations between our countries”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

He expressed confidence that the warm friendly ties between the two countries, the sincere and productive cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of the Armenian and Greek peoples.

The Greek War of Independence, also known as the Greek Revolution, was a successful war of independence waged by Greek revolutionaries against the Ottoman Empire between 1821 and 1830.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan