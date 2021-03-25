Armenian Ambassador, US Congressional staffers discuss humanitarian challenges

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. On March 24th, Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States held a zoom meeting with US Congressional staffers, the Armenian Embassy in the US reported.

During the meeting Ambassador briefed the consequences of Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and the massive humanitarian challenges that followed the 44-day war. In that regard Ambassador stressed the importance of the immediate release of the prisoners of war, captured civilians and other detainees by Azerbaijan.

Ambassador emphasized the peaceful political settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Yeghisheh Kirakosyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights, was invited to the meeting as a guest speaker, who represented the actions being undertaken by the Armenian Government towards the unconditional release of Armenian POWs according to the respective principles of international law.