Armenia’s high-tech sector to require at least 20,000 new specialists in next years

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. There’ll be a need for at least 20,000 new specialists in the next 5 years in Armenia’s high-tech sector, the Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said.

According to official data, the high-tech industry grew 30% in 2018 and 2019. Moreover, in crisis conditions of 2020 the sector grew more than 20%.

Speaking about his forecast, Arshakyan said: “The projection is based on the assumption that the sector’s growth in the next years will be at least 20%, while the growth of jobs will be 15% (the potential growth of salaries is taken into account). By looking at these numbers, I’d like to once again encourage and urge our citizens to choose especially natural sciences as a field of study in their education, and the specialists – to get additional knowledge in the tech sector by participating in the High Tech Industry Ministry’s programs and other educational and training programs.”

