LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 March:

The price of aluminum up by 0.67% to $2249.00, copper price down by 0.02% to $9011.00, lead price down by 0.23% to $1971.00, nickel price down by 2.42% to $16183.00, tin price down by 3.07% to $25245.00, zinc price down by 1.02% to $2826.00, molybdenum price down by 1.57% to $24912.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.