Azerbaijan trying to eradicate or distort Artsakh’s millennia-old cultural heritage – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia highlights the creation of the commission on cultural diplomacy, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian announced at the National Assembly, answering the question of MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan about the goals of the commission.

‘’Now more than ever the development of our international cooperation and our involvement in the international community is important. In this sense, culture, as a factor of soft power, has a very important role and by the creation of this platform we submit a claim on making our culture an important factor in our diplomatic arsenal'', Ayvazian said.

Referring to the elimination of the Armenian historical heritage by Azerbaijan, Ayvazian noted that promotion of culture in the international arena is the key task of the commission.

‘’Artsakh’s historical-cultural heritage is the inseparable part of the universal culture. And its elimination, desecration or distortion must be strictly prevented. Both this platform and our every-day contacts are aimed the solution of this issue with international efforts.

It’s known that a full eviction of Armenians from the territories of Artsakh that have passed under Azerbaijani control has taken place. And today the elimination of cultural heritage has started, attempting to eliminate or distort the millennia-old cultural heritage of Artsakh and its belonging’’, the FM said.