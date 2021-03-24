ARMENPRESS Chief participates in videoconference on 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. A video conference on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence, 25th anniversary of its permanent neutrality, as well as declaring Turkmenistan fatherland of peace and confidence in 2021 was held on March 24, participated by international media representatives. ARMENPRESS reports Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan and head of the Russian department of the agency Hayk Janpoladyan represented Armenia in the online press conference entitled ''The urgency of peace and trust in the modern world''.

During the online meeting, the importance of media communication and the need to create common bridges in the CIS were discussed. The hardships and positive sides of the activity of the media under the conditions of coronavirus were also touched upon.

Speaking about informational transformations in the modern world, Aram Ananyan noted that the readers and the audience demand new formats.

Ananayan also referred to the development of the relations between Armenia and Turkmenistan and noted that they have always been exemplary and friendly.

The Director of ARMENPRESSnews agency noted that in 2020 the photo department of the agency was technically replenished, the new website of ''Respublica Armenia'' newspaper has been launched. Speaking about other achievements of the agency, Ananyan said that ARMENPRESS plans to present its news in two more languages.

The signing of the memorandum on cooperation between ARMENPRESS and the state news agency of Turkmenistan is in the final stage and the agencies are working in the direction of organizing the signing.