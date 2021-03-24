Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 March

President Sarkissian, Lilit Makunts discuss early parliamentary elections in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received head of ‘’My step’’ parliamentary block Lilit Makunts.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting the sides referred to the situation in the country, the ways to overcome it, and the holding of early parliamentary elections as a solution.

Presenting their position and approaches, Lilit Makunts noted that ‘’My step’’ block highlights the improvement of the electoral code, particularly, presentation of the proportional system in the upcoming early parliamentary elections.








