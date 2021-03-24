Issue of Constitutional amendments remains on Government's agenda – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assured that the issue of Constitutional amendments remains on the agenda of the Government, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of independent MP Arman Babajanyan.

Babajanyan noted that the PM and the President had disccused issues related to improving the Constitutional and ligislative fields, and asked the PM to make some clarifications.

''I said that based on the analysis of the situation and conditioned by the well-known factors, the issue of Constitutional amendments remain on our agenda, but it’s necessary to discuss its parameters and content and try to reach an agreement’’, the PM said.