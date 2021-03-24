Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-03-21

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 528.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.77 drams to 625.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.97 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.99 drams to 725.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 157.84 drams to 29321.03 drams. Silver price down by 1.87 drams to 435.18 drams. Platinum price up by 58.56 drams to 20145.25 drams.