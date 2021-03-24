EU welcomes Armenia’s ratification of protocol to International Covenant aimed at abolition of death penalty

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The European Union welcomed the ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aimed at the abolishment of death penalty by Armenia.

Thus, Armenia became the 89th State party of it.

“While the Armenian Constitution already protects the right to life and prohibits the death penalty, Armenia makes this abolition irreversible with its accession to this protocol.

The EU welcomes this important decision, which is in line with the world trend to abandon the most inhuman and cruel punishment”, the EU Spokesperson said in a statement.