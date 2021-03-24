Military’s structure, Armenia-Russia ties must be brought to conformity with current threat – defense minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The structure of the Armenian military and the Armenian-Russian relations must be brought to conformity with the created threat in order to prevent the Turkish-Azerbaijani army’s threat, the Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said in parliament during a questions and answers session with lawmakers.

Harutyunyan stated that the military-political condition in the region has changed after the war. “Today, we are dealing with the Turkish-Azerbaijani army, which is getting more and more merged, and de facto we are dealing with the Turkish army. It is natural that in order to thwart this threat we must bring our army’s structure and the Armenian-Russian relations to conformity with the threat. And these reforms are aimed at this,” he said, when asked about the reforms in the military.

