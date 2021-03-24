High-Tech Industry Minister apologizes to journalist for incident at restaurant

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan publicly apologized to the journalist whom he had physically assaulted in a Yerevan restaurant. Arshakyan said he highly appreciates the work that journalists are doing and extended his apologies to the entire news media community.

“First of all I’d like to say that I love journalists very much. You know that I’m always trying to give detailed answers to all your questions, and I have a great deal of respect for any profession, including journalism. I have already apologized to those who witnessed the incident, the employees, and now I’d like to apologize to anyone who saw that incident, as well as the news media community, and specifically Paylak himself,” Arshakyan said, referring to Paylak Fahradyan, the journalist involved.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan