IDream: new program for students by IDBank

IDBanklaunches a new program for the students - IDream. The program gives an opportunity to the students of final grades of bachelor’s degree, as well as master’s degree, to do their first step in the banking sector and start a new phase in their profession. The participants will gain basic knowledge in banking, as well as sales and customer service skills.

As Mariana Edilyan, the director of Human Capital Management of IDBank said, as a result of previouseducationalprogramsthe IDBank team was replenished with about thirty young professionals who have taken their first steps at IDBank, established in the field, and now continue their career with IDBank. “IDream is our new program for the students, the initial stage of which will be carried out with an innovative approach, in accordance with our strategy and the chosen path: to take part in IDream program, we suggest to the students to send their CVs in a brand-new format - a video with a maximum of 1 minute. So, we wait for digital CVs: the brightest, most motivated and interested students will be invited for further interview and testing, and after completing the training phase the best participants will join the IDBank team”, said Mariana Edilyan.

IDream program provides a wonderful opportunity to the newly graduated students or those who still continue their education to gain working experience and build their career with IDBank.