President Sarkissian, LHK leader discuss political crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with the leader of the opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party Edmon Marukyan to discuss the situation in the country and ways for overcoming the domestic political crisis.

The presidency said that Sarkissian and Marukyan also discussed the holding of early elections.

Marukyan presented the LHK’s position and approaches, stressing that they attach importance to preserving the agreements that have already been reached on holding the early elections under the current legislation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








