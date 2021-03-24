Russia records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases in one day
YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia recorded 8,861 COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,483,471, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
In relative terms, the growth rate amounted to 0.2%.
Moscow confirmed 1,431 new COVID-19 cases.
Currently, 288,852 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.
