Russia records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia recorded 8,861 COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,483,471, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In relative terms, the growth rate amounted to 0.2%.

Moscow confirmed 1,431 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 288,852 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.