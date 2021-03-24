President Sarkissian discusses legislative package on Higher Education and Science with academicians  

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received President of the National Academy of Sciences, academician Radik Martirosyan and Vice President of the National Academy, academician Yuri Shukuryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the problems in the science sector of Armenia, its development prospects and in this context the legislative package on Higher Education and Science drafted by the government.

The meeting participants agreed that the new legislative regulations must contribute to the development of the field and create basis for progress.

